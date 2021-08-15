Left Menu

Taliban says they have no plans to take Kabul 'by force'

Updated: 15-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban says they have no plans to take the Afghan capital “by force”.

The insurgents issued the statement Sunday as their fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul.

Panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters began landing at the US Embassy, as the militants further tightened their grip on the country.

Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital. The militants earlier took Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, the last major city other than Kabul not under their control.

