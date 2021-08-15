Left Menu

Foreigner arrested for visa term violation

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:52 IST
Foreigner arrested for visa term violation
A foreign national who was illegally residing in Vrindavan after his visa expired, has been detained, police said Sunday.

Russian national Dmitrii Maltcev has illegally been living in Vani Ashram, Vrindavan for over a year,” said Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Incharge of Intelligence Unit, Mathura.

Maltcev was nabbed in front of ISKCON temple Saturday, officials said.

During a surprise check, he was asked to present his credentials, they said.

He landed in India on October 10, 2019.

While his passport expired on March 17,2021, his visa was valid till March 31, 2020, they added.

Since his act was found to be in violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, he was sent to judicial custody.

