Sidelights of I-Day celebrations at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered his ​eighth consecutive address from the Red Fort on the 7​5​th Independence Day during which he announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth, help local manufacturers become globally competitive and aid in holistic infrastructure growth.

-- Modi arrived at the Red Fort at 7:18 am.

-- The prime minister, who unfurled the national flag at the 17th-century Mughal monument, paired a ​saffron turban with red patterns and a ​full-sleeve kurta.

-- Modi was received by ​Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

-- The secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to Modi.

-- The prime minister, accompanied by the GOC, proceeded towards the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guard presented a general salute to him.

-- He walked to the ramparts of the Red Fort and unfurled the tricolour around 7.30 am. L​ieutenant​ Commander P Priyambada Sahoo assisted PM Modi in unfurling the national flag.

-- The guards presented the national salute as the band played the national anthem amid a 21-gun salute.

-- For the first time, two Mi-17 1V Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered flower petals at the venue. They did so in the Amrut formation drawing loud applause and cheers from the audience.

-- The prime minister addressed the nation for 8​8​ minutes. For the ​eighth​ year in a row, he spoke from an open-air podium and not a bullet-proof glass enclosure.

-- The coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow on this year's celebrations. The guest list was pruned significantly.

-- The attendees, including the guests, ministers, diplomats, officials and security staff, all sported masks and followed physical distancing measures.

-- Security personnel frisking invitees were wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. -- The school children, who have been an important element of the celebrations every year, were missing this time too like last year. Five hundred NCC cadets were present at the event.

-- Usually, the Red Fort lawns are filled to the brim during the Independence Day. But this time, some chairs remained empty.

-- Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Union ministers ​Amit Shah, ​ Rajnath Singh, ​Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, ​Hardeep Singh Puri and Smriti Irani​.

-- Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and chiefs of the three services Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Admiral Karmabir Singh were also present on the occasion.

-- ​The sun was shining clearly​ and high humidity levels caused some inconvenience to the attendees.

-- The Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti at the main gate of the Red Fort for security reasons. This arrangement was done at the venue for the first time. The containers were placed in such a way that no one could see inside the premises of the fort when the prime minister addressed the nation.

-- Anti-drone systems were also installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at the IAF station in Jammu airport where Pakistan-based terrorists used drones to strike the vital installation for the first time.

-- A separate block was created on the south side of the Red Fort's ramparts for Corona warriors such as health workers to honour them for playing a vital role in fighting the pandemic.

-- Thirty-two Olympians who made the country proud at the Tokyo Games and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

-- Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the recently-concluded Olympics by winning the country's first track-and-field gold medal, was among the 32 participants.

