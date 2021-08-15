Left Menu

Albania to shelter Afghans headed for US

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:38 IST
Albania to shelter Afghans headed for US
  Albania

Albania's prime minister says his country will temporarily shelter hundreds of Afghans who worked with the Western peacekeeping military forces and are now threatened by the Taliban.

On his Facebook page, Edi Rama said the U.S. government had asked Albania to serve as a "transit place for a certain number of Afghan political emigrants who have the United States as their final destination." "No doubt we shall not say no," he said.

He added that the Albanian government has also responded positively to requests from two U.S. NGOs to shelter hundreds of Afghan intellectuals and women activists who have been threatened with execution by the Taliban.

The Albanian prime minister said that his country stands alongside the United States "not only when we need them for our problems ... but even when they need us, any time."

