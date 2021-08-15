Left Menu

UK says it is helping its citizens in Afghanistan to return home

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:36 IST
UK says it is helping its citizens in Afghanistan to return home
Britain is working to protect its citizens and help other eligible former UK staff to leave Afghanistan, the interior ministry said on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul.

"Home Office (interior ministry) officials are right now working to protect British nationals and help former UK staff and other eligible people travel to the UK," it said on Twitter.

