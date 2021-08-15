2 held for raising false alarm about attack on JNU

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:55 IST
Two men were arrested Sunday for allegedly uploading a video on Facebook, claiming that Jawaharlal Nehru University would be attacked on the 75th Independence Day, police said.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Sehrawat (30), who can be heard making the statement in the alleged inflammatory video, and Raja Kumar – both residents of Uttam Nagar, they said.

According to police, Sehrawat was arrested earlier for allegedly threatening and using foul language for senior Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Alka Lamba in a video.

He told police that he has been associated with Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) since 2018.

Police, however, said that they are verifying his credentials.

Sehrawat has no association with JNU and made the video to seek attention, they said.

Kumar is the owner of the phone from which the video on JNU was uploaded, they added.

''We received a PCR call from a JNU student on Sunday at 1.51 am at Vasant Kunj (North) police station stating that a video has been uploaded on Facebook page 'Mahakal Youth Brigade' alleging that the varsity would be attacked,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

After receiving the PCR call, police personnel were deployed in plain clothes at all gates.

A few other calls were also received in this regard, police said.

“The student came to police station and filed the complaint. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office bearers wrote similar complaint where they alleged that the video promotes disharmony and enmity, using inflammatory language and also openly issuing threats of physical hurt,'' the DCP said.

The video on the page was seen and heard and a case registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

