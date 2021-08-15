Official: Taliban negotiators head to presidential palace

An Afghan official tells The Associated Press that Taliban negotiators are heading to the presidential palace to prepare for a ''transfer'' of power.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisals, said Sunday that the goal was a peaceful handing over of the government to the Taliban. The Taliban have said they don't plan to take the capital by force.

