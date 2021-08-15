Left Menu

Parliamentary panel meets GOC 15 Corps Lieutenant General

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) celebrated 75th Independence Day with the Indian Army at Srinagar Army Base camp in Srinagar on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:07 IST
Parliamentary panel meets GOC 15 Corps Lieutenant General
Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee meets Leiutenant General DP Pandey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ashoke Raj Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) celebrated 75th Independence Day with the Indian Army at Srinagar Army Base camp in Srinagar on Sunday.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-led Parliament's PAC committee and its members are on a four-day visit to Kashmir-Ladakh where the committee will review and examine the facilities provided to troops on the border and hilly region. "The members of the committee had detailed and in-depth discussions with the GOC 15 Corps of the army and their soldiers on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. A video representation has been given by the Army on how they are prepared to fight the enemies in the border and difficult mountainous terrains. The video shows that the Army personnel are well equipped and adequate to eliminate the intruders/enemies in the border areas," a source told ANI.

GOC 15 Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey was present during the interaction with Parliament's Public Accounts Committee members. Moreover, the Army personnel showed the PAC members modern weapons, including drones, during the visit.

PAC members have appreciated the Indian Army for countering terror activities in the Valley and guarding the border. After Srinagar, PAC members will go to the Army base camp close to the Line of Control (LOC).

The Public Accounts Committee headed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decided to go on a tour of Kashmir and Ladakh to review the facilities like clothes, shelter and food for the army in the high mountainous areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021