Himachal CM hoists national flag at Mandi on Independence Day

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Seri Manch in Mandi, as a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. This comes after several journalists and others in the state received telephone calls several weeks ago in which a pre-recorded message warning that a pro-Khalistan group will not allow the national flag to be hoisted by the Chief Minister on August 15.

Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes at Saheed Samarak on the auspicious occasion. He also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Mandi. The event in Mandi was also attended by Jal Shakti Minister Mohinder Singh Thakur, Mayor Municipal Corporation Mandi Deepali Jasswal, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, General Secretary Child Welfare Council Payal Vaidya, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, DGP Sanjay Kundu and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that all ministers of the state government including himself will hoist the flag on Independence Day adding that his government would not tolerate the threats of "separatist-minded people" who want to ruin the state's peace. He had also appealed to all people in the state to hoist the tricolour at their homes. Two days ago, he also launched a campaign 'Har Ghar Lehraye Tiranga' from Arki in Solan district.

Furthermore, he had informed that Director-General of Himachal Pradesh police (DGP) is closely watching the situation. As a part of the celebration in the state, a tricolor yatra was taken out by Congress across the state today to show unity and give a befitting reply to threats from separatist forces.

Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria extended his greetings on Independence Day and said, "On this day hundreds of people are organizing this tricolor march from Kotwali Bazar of Dharamsala to Shaheed Smarak, walking for about 5 km. This tiranga yatra is a suitable answer for the so-called Khalistani leaders that no one can stop them from hoisting the tricolor in the country and in the state." In the recorded message that was received by journalists and others in the state, the caller who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice said: "We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian tricolour."

"Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab" the message said. The message also called on farmers and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to take their tractors and come to Shimla to not allow chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the tricolour.

On the other hand, State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing politics on the Independence Day celebration as this is for the first time that the heart of Shimla city did not have any parade. This year, the state-level celebrations were held in Mandi. The district-level celebrations were shifted to Kotkhai due to upcoming by-polls in four districts.

Meanwhile, state-level programme was organised in the home district of the Chief Minister, where the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency will also go for a by-poll in days to come. (ANI)

