India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways: Andhra CM on 75th Independence Day

While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said today India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways.

"India is celebrating its 75th independence day. I wish all 140 crores Indians on this auspicious occasion. This is the time our country is discussing the achievements, developments, and every other good and bad aspect of our society. This is an occasion to work on our problems, set new targets, and pave new ways. The tricolour that flies from Delhi to every street today should ensure our bright future," said the Chief Minister. Reddy said today's India wants that the rights, securities, and freedom that the Constitution gave them should be accurately implemented.

"Nowadays People want not only the fundamental rights but proper atmosphere for an exact implementation of those rights. The meaning of human rights and freedom has been expanding along with time. For example, the UN had identified the Internet as a basic human right in 2011," he started. Talking about the state's focus on English education, the Chief Minister said though everyone has a right to education, but, the right is not useful until children of all poor family won't get a chance to it.

"Our government has been trying for the past 26 months to reduce the gap between announcement and execution of the fundamental rights. I observed what various sections of the society want, during my 3648-kilometre long padayatra. Our farmers want more support. Our SC, ST, BC, minorities want assurance of a bright future, they want their share in society. Our women want financial, social, political, and academic empowerment. Our youth want efficiency to compete with the world. Poor and below middle-class people want medical treatment for any disease as a right. Our people want not only the right to education but the Right to English medium education," he asserted. The Chief Minister further said that he has observed that people want the system of a city-centric administration to go away. "They want their administration to be reachable, and be close to their native place," he added.

Reddy further said that people want a government that sees them as mere people, irrespective of caste, religion, region, creed, or political affiliation. "They want a transparent and corruption-free system that provides equal justice to all. In our efforts to reach the peoples' aspirations, our government has implemented many schemes that altered the history of the state," he added. (ANI)

