Delhi's new Police Commissioner hoists tricolour at police headquarters on Independence Day

To mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rakesh Asthana hoisted the tricolour at Police Headquarters in the national capital on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:25 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner hoists tricolour at police headquarters on Independence Day (photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
To mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rakesh Asthana hoisted the tricolour at Police Headquarters in the national capital on Sunday. Unfurling the national flag, the CP, greeted the police personnel and their family members and wished that the entire Delhi Police family will join the national celebrations with full fervour and gaiety throughout the year to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav for 75 weeks, marking 75 years of our country's independence.

He complimented the police personnel for performing strenuous arrangement duties with discipline and patience for the Independence Day function at Red Fort and city-wide bandobast in Delhi. Asthana also congratulated the 23 officers and personnel of Delhi Police who have been awarded Police Medals for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service on the occasion of this Independence Day and presented them with Commendation and bouquet.

Among them, Poonam Bari, wife of Late HC Rattan Lal, who has been posthumously awarded Police Medal for Gallantry for his gallant duties during the 2020 riots received the commendation amid thunderous applause in recognition of the Delhi Police martyr. Asthana also underlined that a dispassionate analysis shows that Delhi Police has served the people of Delhi in the most difficult periods during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the humanitarian actions of the Delhi Police have been appreciated all across society and won the hearts of everyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

