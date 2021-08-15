Russia says Taliban promised safety of embassy

Russia's state news agency reported Sunday that the Taliban promised to guarantee the safety of the Russian embassy in Kabul.

Tass quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, as saying that the organisation has “good relations with Russia” and a “policy in general to ensure safe conditions for the functioning of the Russian and other embassies.” The Kremlin's envoy on Afghanistan said Sunday that there are no plans to evacuate the Russian embassy in Kabul.

Zamir Kabulov told the Interfax news agency that Russia's ambassador and its staff are “calmly carrying out their duties.” The reports came as Taliban fighters entered Kabul after a week-long blitz ahead of the final pullout of American and NATO troops. The Taliban said they don't plan to take the capital city by force.

