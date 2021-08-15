Over 4.5 cr new households got piped water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission in last 2 years: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years.

The scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

''The country is working rapidly towards providing 'Har Ghar Jal' to every household. I am glad that within the two years (of the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission), 4.5 crore families have started getting piped water,'' Modi said in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

The ambitious scheme was announced by Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019.

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard, 4,72,49,086 households have been provided piped water connections since the launch of the mission.

Goa, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have 100 percent coverage of piped water connections to all rural households.

''Our asset is the blessings of our mothers and sisters. The biggest advantage of this is that no one is deprived of the benefits of the government scheme. When the government runs with a goal that we have to reach the person who is standing in the last line of the society, then there is no discrimination and there is no scope for corruption,'' the prime minister said.

''The country has started the campaign of water conservation, so it is our duty to connect saving water with our habit,'' he added.

