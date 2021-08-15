Afghan forces surrender Bagram air base to Taliban
An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban. Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.
The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters. It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.
