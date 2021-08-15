Left Menu

Afghan forces surrender Bagram air base to Taliban

An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban. Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban. Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.

The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters. It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

