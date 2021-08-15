Bengal: Drugs worth Rs 55 crore seized, 4 arrested

Drugs worth Rs 55 crore were seized in West Bengal and four persons arrested, police said on Sunday.

A drug peddler from the Malda district, and another from Manipur were arrested by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) from the city's West Port area on Friday, they said.

Advertisement

Amphetamine tablets, commonly called Yaba, weighing 2.29 kg was seized from them, police said.

During interrogation, police got to know about other peddlers associated with the racket, a senior officer said.

Subsequently, two men were arrested from Asian More area in Malda district's Gazole on Saturday night, he said.

Heroine, weighing 10.06 kg, estimated to be worth Rs 50 crore was seized from them, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)