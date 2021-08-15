Left Menu

Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan so people can live in peace, security

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:59 IST
Pope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue to end the conflict in Afghanistan so that its people can live in peace, security and reciprocal respect.

Francis made the appeal in his noon address as Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul and the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

