Left Menu

4 killed as car collides with dumper in Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:02 IST
4 killed as car collides with dumper in Malda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed as their car collided head-on with a dumper in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened near Ahora bridge on National Highway 34 in the Gajole police station area around 12 pm, they said.

The vehicle, which had a Government of West Bengal sticker on it, was on its way from Raiganj with four people, including the driver, when the incident happened, police said.

Three of them, including an eight-year-old boy, died on the spot. A woman, who was critically injured, died on the way to the Gajole Rural Hospital, police said.

The identities of the passengers are being ascertained, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021