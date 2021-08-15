Left Menu

Five killed in accident in Rajasthan's Alwar

Five people were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a truck collided head-on with a car in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said. The accident took place near Tusari crossing, Station House Officer SHO Kathumar police station Kamal Singh said. The bodies have been handed over to their family after post mortem, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:08 IST
Five killed in accident in Rajasthan's Alwar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a truck collided head-on with a car in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said. The accident took place near Tusari crossing, Station House Officer (SHO) Kathumar police station Kamal Singh said. He said the injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as Ankit Rajput (10), Biru alias Virendra Singh (26), Poonam Rajput (28), Surendra Singh Rajput (32) and Shivani Rajput (18), Singh said.

The police officer said that the passengers were returning after offering prayers at a temple. The bodies have been handed over to their family after post mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021