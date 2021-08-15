Chhattisgarh: Man dies of snake bite

A 40-year-old man died of a snake bite in his house in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the victim, Ramaram Bhagat, and his family members were asleep, Lodam police outpost Incharge Ishwar Warle said.

Bhagat was rushed to a local community health center where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

