Pope calls for 'solutions,' peace in Afghanistan

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis said Sunday that he shares "the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan'' as Taliban fighters sweep across the war-torn country.

He spoke as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital, and said they were awaiting a "peaceful transfer" of the city.

From a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, the pope asked for prayers "so that the clamor of weapons may cease and solutions may be found at the negotiating table." He added that "only in this way, may the battered population of the country -- men and women, elderly and children -- return to their homes and live in peace and safety, with full mutual respect."

