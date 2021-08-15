Left Menu

Guj: Fire at clock manfucturing unit in Morbi; no casualty

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a clock manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

Six fire tenders and two water bowsers were pressed into service, officials of the Morbi fire department said, adding that the flames were doused after several hours and cooling operations were currently underway. The blaze erupted at around 4 am in a molding unit of the Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) and soon engulfed other parts of the premises, they said.

''No casualty was reported," an official said, adding that while the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it was likely due to a short-circuit.

The machinery, clock parts and plastic raw material were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

