U.S. unlikely to change military calculus in Afghanistan unless evacuation impacted - official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:41 IST
The United States is unlikely to change its military strategy in Kabul unless the Taliban impact the evacuation of the embassy, a U.S. official said.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States had not yet seen the Taliban enter Kabul in a major way.
