Corporators in Srinagar hoist national flag at Zero Bridge

Corporators in Kashmir on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Zero Bridge in the city on the 75th Independence Day.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:50 IST
Corporators in Srinagar hoisting the national flag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Corporators in Kashmir on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Zero Bridge in the city on the 75th Independence Day. Earlier in the day, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hoisted the national flag.

SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) said that the Corporation is on the path of reforms and it is open for its citizens for services throughout the day. Greeting the citizen on the occasion of Independence Day and remembering the martyrs of freedom struggle, Mattu said, "I want to congratulate Jammu and Kashmir Police for bagging 257 Gallantry Medals this year, which is the highest-ever tally, and it is because of armed forces and J&K police, we are able to deliver governance and celebrate our festival."

He further said, "We are into the third year of the elected council. In the past 2.5 years, we have earnestly worked to reorient our mechanisms of governance and public delivery. We have tried to make public service delivery effortlessly to increase the ease of living in Srinagar city. A lot of services have been digitized." Meanwhile, the clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Independence Day. (ANI)

