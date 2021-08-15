Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to transfer staff up to Sep 15

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:19 IST
The Rajasthan government will transfer its employees up to September 15, according to an official statement. Earlier, the transfer period was from July 14 to August 14.

According to the statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms has issued orders in this regard.

