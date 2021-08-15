Left Menu

Need to follow green practices to reduce global warming: Southern Naval Command chief

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:29 IST
Need to follow green practices to reduce global warming: Southern Naval Command chief
  • Country:
  • India

There is a need to follow green practices to reduce the impact of global warming and leave our world habitable for future generations, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, said on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He said that the Southern Naval Command (SNC) was awarded the Golden Peacock award for environment management in December last year and Venduruthy, a naval base on Willingdon Island in Kochi, was awarded with the 'Vanmithra' award by the Kerala government. ''We need to continue these efforts in the coming years as well,'' he said in his speech after the ceremonial parade held at the SNC.

He also stressed on the role played by the SNC to ensure proper training of men and women to be better professionals and to ensure that they were fully equipped to carry out their assigned jobs onboard various units, a defense release said.

All naval ships at Kochi were ''dressed overall'' with various signal flags to mark the festive occasion, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021