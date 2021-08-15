Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:43 IST
Covid Curfew in AP extended till 21
Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI): With at least half of the districts in the state reporting a good number of new cases daily, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday further extended the Covid curfew till August 21.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the 10 pm to 6 am curfew has been extended after a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would continue to be in force even during non-curfew hours, he said.

Gatherings at marriages, functions and religious events should not exceed 150 persons.

''Following Covid appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action as per the Disaster Management Act and the IPC,'' Singhal said.

The Principal Secretary directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

