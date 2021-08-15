Germany closes its embassy in Kabul as Taliban advance into Afghan capital
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:57 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany on Sunday shuttered its embassy in Kabul as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.
"The security situation has deteriorated drastically. The German embassy Kabul is closed as of Aug. 15," the foreign office in Berlin said on its website.
Advertisement
It again called on German citizens to leave Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead
Afghan forces regain control over Guzara district from Taliban