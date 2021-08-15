Left Menu

Minor girl raped in UP village, couple booked

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:06 IST
Minor girl raped in UP village, couple booked
A case was registered against a couple following court's order in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in a village here, police said Sunday.

According to the complaint filed at Paschim Sareera police station by the victim’s mother, the accused woman took the girl and handed her over to her husband on January 14 this year.

The accused man then raped the girl in front of his wife, and also threatened the family of dire consequences, if they lodged a complaint, police said.

The girl's mother said that when police did not take any action, she moved court.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sarvesh Singh said that on court's order, a case was registered Saturday against the accused couple, and the girl was sent for medical examination.

He added that the incident was being probed, and efforts were on to arrest the accused couple.

