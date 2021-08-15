Left Menu

DRI arrests 3 for gold smuggling in Mumbai

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:14 IST
DRI arrests 3 for gold smuggling in Mumbai
A photo of the seized gold. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence along with the help of Chennai Zonal Unit Officers on Sunday arrested three persons in Mumbai involved in the smuggling of gold. The gold was imported through shipments from Dubai. The total estimated amount of the seizure is more than Rs 2 crores (Rs 2,33,24,447), told the officials.

The officials further informed that all the three arrested were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-I, at Egmore, Chennai. The Court granted Transit Remand for two days. After this, the accused were presented before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, Mumbai. The Court has remanded all three of them in judicial custody till August 8.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

