DRI arrests 3 for gold smuggling in Mumbai
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence along with the help of Chennai Zonal Unit Officers on Sunday arrested three persons in Mumbai involved in the smuggling of gold.
- Country:
- India
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence along with the help of Chennai Zonal Unit Officers on Sunday arrested three persons in Mumbai involved in the smuggling of gold. The gold was imported through shipments from Dubai. The total estimated amount of the seizure is more than Rs 2 crores (Rs 2,33,24,447), told the officials.
The officials further informed that all the three arrested were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-I, at Egmore, Chennai. The Court granted Transit Remand for two days. After this, the accused were presented before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, Mumbai. The Court has remanded all three of them in judicial custody till August 8.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge suspect in president's killing
Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to 2 accused in POCSO Act
One held for kidnapping, raping minor in Mumbai
S&P revises Adani Electricity Mumbai's outlook to negative, BBB-minus rating affirmed
U.S top diplomat Blinken to court Southeast Asia in virtual meetings next week