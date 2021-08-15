US Domestic News Roundup: Court orders Biden to reinstate Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy; Storm Fred expected to strengthen as it aims for Florida Panhandle and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Court orders Biden to reinstate Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy

A federal judge has ordered President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate his Republican predecessor's "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases. In a victory for the states of Missouri and Texas, which brought the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said on Friday that the Biden administration had violated laws on the procedure by failing to consider "several of the main benefits" of the program and acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending it.

Storm Fred is expected to strengthen as it aims for Florida Panhandle

The remnants of Storm Fred were moving across the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and were expected to strengthen into a tropical storm overnight, potentially dropping several inches of rain on the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama early next week. The storm was about 510 miles (820 km) south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama on Saturday and moving west-northwest at 35 miles (55 km) per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Moderate U.S. House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support for a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign of division among Democrats over the path forward for Biden's agenda, the lawmakers led by Representative Josh Gottheimer told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter that they would not vote for the measure when the House reconvenes to consider it later this month unless the infrastructure bill moved first.

New York Assembly will not seek to impeach Cuomo after he resigns

Lawmakers in the New York Assembly will suspend their impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo in light of his promise to step down from office over sexual harassment complaints, Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement on Friday. The Assembly, controlled by Cuomo's fellow Democrats, opened the impeachment investigation in March after at least two women who formerly worked for the governor went public with complaints that Cuomo had sexually harassed them. The decision means that Cuomo will not face the prospect of a ban from seeking elected office again in New York.

U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 355,768,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 415,915,655 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 354,777,950 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 13 out of 414,376,925 doses delivered.

Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. Here's what we know about who will be eligible for the additional shots:

Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, arguing that Afghan forces had to fight back against Taliban fighters sweeping through the country.

U.S. appeals court sets a quick schedule to consider COVID-19 eviction ban

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia late Saturday set a quick schedule to consider whether to allow a new Biden administration COVID-19 residential eviction ban to remain in place. Earlier on Saturday, lawyers for Alabama and Georgia realtors filed an emergency request seeking to overturn the new 60-day eviction ban that was ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Aug. 3.

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. hits record number

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to the spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden administration plans for vaccine boosters, perhaps by fall - NYT

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is developing a plan to start offering coronavirus booster shots to some Americans as early as this fall, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the effort. The first boosters are likely to go to nursing home residents and health care workers, followed by other older people who were near the front of the line when vaccinations began late last year, the newspaper reported.

