World News Roundup: Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake; Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more. The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country, which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and has been without a head of state since the assassination of its president last month.

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires had been brought under control after raging through southern coastal regions for two weeks.

Japan's Suga pledges not to wage war again as ministers visit the controversial shrine

Japan will never wage war again, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged on Sunday, as he commemorated the end of World War Two while members of his cabinet visited a shrine https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/why-yasukuni-shrine-is-controversial-symbol-japans-war-legacy-2021-08-13 seen by critics as a symbol of the country's past militarism. Nearly eight decades since the end of the war, the conflict remains a source of tension between Japan and its neighbors, particularly China and North and South Korea, with the Yasukuni shrine in central Tokyo a focal point for the strain.

Pressed by U.S., Mexico hastens migrant expulsions with flights south

Under pressure from the U.S. government to contain illegal immigration, Mexico has been quietly flying thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country to expedite their departure, according to officials and migrants. The government said in late May https://www.gob.mx/inm/prensa/realiza-inm-retorno-asistido-de-932-personas-migrantes-rescatadas-en-la-frontera-de-mexico-con-estados-unidos?idiom=es it had carried out four return flights of migrants as it began a so-called "air bridge" south, without saying how many people were on them.

Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after U.S.-led ouster

Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days, promising to moderate their earlier hardline Islamist rule even as foreign diplomats and many locals tried to leave. American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by chopper after a lightning advance https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 by the militants https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-key-facts-islamic-militant-group-2021-08-15, who were poised to run Afghanistan again 20 years after they were toppled by U.S.-led forces following the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Germany sending A400M planes for Kabul evacuation - Bild am Sonntag

Germany's army is sending A400M transport aircraft to Kabul with 30 paratroopers each on board to evacuate embassy staff and their Afghan helpers as Taliban fighters surround the Afghan capital, Bild am Sonntag reported. The Sunday paper cited unspecified sources as saying the planes would shuttle to a nearby hub, likely the Uzbek capital Tashkent, for onward charter flights.

At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion -health officials

At least 28 people were killed and 79 injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon early on Sunday, the health ministry said. Military and security sources said that the army had seized a fuel storage tank hidden by black marketeers and was handing out gasoline to residents when the explosion occurred.

Nigeria says the killing of Muslim travelers was 'prearranged'

The killing of 23 people returning from a Muslim festival in Nigeria was a premeditated ambush for which suspects have already been arrested, authorities said on Sunday. Deadly violence is common around Africa's most populous nation, with roads becoming particularly dangerous as armed attackers and kidnappers target travelers.

Albania ready to temporarily house Afghan refugees, PM Rama says

Albania has accepted a U.S. request to temporarily take in Afghan refugees seeking visas to enter the United States, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Sunday, as Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital Kabul. Rama said U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had recently asked fellow NATO member Albania to assess whether it could serve as a transit country for a number of Afghan refugees whose final destination is the United States.

Dozens of Rohingya missing after boat sinks in Bay of Bengal

More than two dozen Rohingya refugees were missing and feared drowned after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal while trying to flee a remote Bangladeshi island, officials said on Sunday. "We are devastated that reportedly many passengers, including women and children, have tragically drowned. The confirmed number is not yet known," the United Nations refugee agency said.

