No major law and order issues in Mizoram in past one year: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Sunday asserted that the state has not reported any major law and order issues in the past one year, owing to proactive measures of the police.

He also said his government is making continuous efforts to strengthen internal security.

“There have been a few incidents along the Mizoram-Assam border. However, tensions in these areas were diffused with the deployment of Mizoram police force,” Zoramthanga said here, after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

“I wish to assure the people of our state that no stone will be left unturned in order to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony among the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that illicit drugs and narcotics worth Rs 197.33 crore were seized by state agencies in the last one year.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoramthanga said it has taken a huge toll on the state’s resources, but the strong communal bonding and spirit of fraternity among the people have cushioned the blow.

He lauded the collective efforts of healthcare workers, government departments, village/local task forces, NGOs and churches in the fight against the pandemic.

The CM added that Mizoram has been making preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

