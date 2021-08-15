Turkey urges efforts to stem Afghan migrant wave
Turkeys president says his country will work for stability in Afghanistan along with Pakistan, in order to stem a growing migration wave amid the Talibans countrywide offensive.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Afghans were increasingly attempting to migrate to Turkey via Iran, urging an international effort to bring stability to the country and prevent mass migration.
He said Pakistan had a “vital task” to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, where clashes have intensified.
Turkish-Pakistani cooperation would be needed for this, and Turkey would use all possibilities to do so, Erdogan added. Erdogan did not mention any changes to a proposal for Turkey to secure and operate the airport in Kabul.
