Turkey urges efforts to stem Afghan migrant wave

Turkey's president says his country will work for stability in Afghanistan along with Pakistan, in order to stem a growing migration wave amid the Taliban's countrywide offensive.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Afghans were increasingly attempting to migrate to Turkey via Iran, urging an international effort to bring stability to the country and prevent mass migration. Erdogan was speaking at a naval ceremony with Pakistan's president.

He said Pakistan had a “vital task” to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, where clashes have intensified.

Turkish-Pakistani cooperation would be needed for this, and Turkey would use all possibilities to do so, Erdogan added. Erdogan did not mention any changes to a proposal for Turkey to secure and operate the airport in Kabul.

