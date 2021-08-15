Left Menu

Stranded trucks pulled out of river in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday pulled the lorries out of the swollen river Krishna.

In all, 132 lorries and four tractors transporting sand from the river-bed got stuck in the river at Chevitikallu in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh following floods on Saturday.

The drivers and cleaners of the vehicles were evacuated to safety but the vehicles could not be brought out.

Today, the personnel of the NDRF and the SDRF were pressed into service and they used cranes and other machinery to pull the stranded vehicles out after the water-level came down, official sources here said.

Sand excavation was being carried out in the river with the use of the lorries and tractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

