Pak flag found near village in Hoshiarpur
- Country:
- India
A Pakistani flag tied to more than two dozen balloons was found in the fields outside a village here on Sunday, police said.
A phone number and Lahore were written on the flag found outside Motia village, they said, adding that some of the balloons had ''Dil Dil Pakistan'' stamped on them.
Station House Officer of Chabbewal police station, Inspector Pardeep Kumar said the flag and the balloons are currently in police custody.
Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on August 14, and it is suspected that the gas-filled balloons brought the flag here, he said.
Police are investigating the matter as a precautionary measure, Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Kumar
- Pardeep Kumar
- Motia village
- Independence Day
- Chabbewal
- Pakistani
- Lahore
ALSO READ
Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J-K
Culture Ministry launches unique programme to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Independence Day this year
J-K announces national anthem singing contest for Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark India’s 75th Independence Day
Defence secretary launches website on 75th Independence Day celebrations