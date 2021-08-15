Pak flag found near village in Hoshiarpur

A Pakistani flag tied to more than two dozen balloons was found in the fields outside a village here on Sunday, police said.

A phone number and Lahore were written on the flag found outside Motia village, they said, adding that some of the balloons had ''Dil Dil Pakistan'' stamped on them.

Station House Officer of Chabbewal police station, Inspector Pardeep Kumar said the flag and the balloons are currently in police custody.

Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on August 14, and it is suspected that the gas-filled balloons brought the flag here, he said.

Police are investigating the matter as a precautionary measure, Kumar said.

