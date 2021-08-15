Left Menu

Swedish evacuation of Kabul embassy to be completed on Monday - Foreign Min

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:48 IST
Sweden's embassy personnel in the Afghan capital Kabul will leave immediately and the evacuation is expected to be completed on Monday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Sunday.

"All deployed staff will be out by tomorrow," Linde told a news conference. "The Swedish Migration Agency is working to bring home the locally employed staff."

Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days, promising to moderate their earlier hardline Islamist rule even as foreign diplomats and many locals tried to leave.

