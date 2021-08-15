Independence Day celebrated in Jammu amid tight security

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated here in Jammu with enthusiasm and fervour amid tight security with J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar hoisting the Tricolour at M A Stadium here.

Bhatnagar also inspected the parade and took salutes from the contingents of BSF, CRPF, JKAP, Forest Protection Force and the IRP.

Advertisement

In his address, the LG’s advisor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters during the struggle for it. “This day symbolizes unity in diversity of our great nation. It reminds us of the countless sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the dignity and freedom of our motherland,” he said.

Bhatnagar also highlighted the post-independence challenges the country faced and said “we can't forget the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

“This day also offers us an opportunity to pay tribute to them and recall their contribution in building this great nation,” he added.

He also listed the flagship schemes and numerous developmental projects completed and undertaken in the Union Territory of J&K by the government to create a strong infrastructure base. He said the administration is trying its best to lead Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development and prosperity.

Asserting that the government is focusing on the development of a holistic infrastructure base in J&K, he said under the first and second phase of PMGSY, the building of 3,467 and 18,910 kilometres of roads were approved and 3,167 kilometres of road was built, connecting 119 villages. The road infrastructure is a basic requirement for socio-economic development and it is being given the foremost priority, he added.

Bhatnagar also said 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination coverage has been achieved in the 45-plus age category whereas 37 per cent of the population has been vaccinated in the 18-44 age group.

“The UT Administration has left no stone unturned to save precious lives of the people. I appeal to all the remaining eligible persons to take the vaccine and supplement the government's efforts to end this pandemic,” he said.

Listing individual beneficiary-oriented schemes of the government, Bhatnagar said under PMJAY-SEHAT, the universal health insurance scheme providing Rs 5 lakh cover, more than 49 lakh beneficiaries have been registered of which 45.48 lakh have been issued golden cards.

He also said 10 lakh farmers have been provided loans under the Kisan Credit Card scheme and Rs 600 crore have been transferred directly to the beneficiaries under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana as a hand holding to the farmers. Reiterating the government's resolve to make Jammu an independent tourist destination, he said the inauguration of the ambitious ropeway project and identification of new potential spots has added new dimensions to the tourist attraction of Jammu.

“Many more initiatives have been taken to attract investment in J&K,” he added.

The school children presented a scintillating cultural programme on the theme of patriotism, folk dance and music which was highly applauded by the audience.

Featuring the rich cultural heritage of Jammu, a pre-recorded video on the Balidaan Stambh, Bahu Fort, Amar Palace and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex was also presented by the Information Department. The band of BSF and JKP performed patriotic songs.

BSF was ranked first in the march past category while the CRPF and SSB got 2nd and 3rd position in the same category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)