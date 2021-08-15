Blinken says Kabul embassy staff are moving to the airport - ABC interview
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said embassy staff in the Afghan capital of Kabul are leaving the facility and moving to the airport.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Kabul
- Antony Blinken
- State
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Afghanistan: 2 civilian killed, 30 injured in 'Taliban attack' in Khost
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead