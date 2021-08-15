Left Menu

Dutch embassy in Kabul moved to new location near airport - foreign ministry

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:09 IST
The Netherlands has moved its embassy in Kabul to a location close to the city's international airport as The Hague moves quickly to evacuate its remaining Afghan translators and local staff, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Dutch defence ministry said it had sent a military plane to Kabul as part of efforts to evacuate remaining personnel. The Dutch government says it will keep its Kabul embassy functions open as long as possible in light of the Taliban's rapid advances.

