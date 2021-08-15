Left Menu

J-K Lieutenant Governor hoists 100 feet tall flag in Srinagar, calls it historic moment

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday hoisted the 100 feet tall flag installed at Hari Parbat on the western side of the Dal Lake in Srinagar in collaboration with the Army and J&K administration on the occasion of Independence day.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:15 IST
100 feet tall flag installed at Hari Parbat on the western side of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday hoisted the 100 feet tall flag installed at Hari Parbat on the western side of the Dal Lake in Srinagar in collaboration with the Army and J&K administration on the occasion of Independence day. The flag was hoisted in the presence of top officials from the Army, Police, and Administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commander (GOC) of special cops, while addressing the guests said, "We are extremely thankful to the GOC department of Jammu and Kashmir, the police, CRPF, and the people of the place who contributed for making the installation of this flag possible." "This is the formation of the new Kashmir. The flag weighing 1.5 tonnes was brought and installed here within 5 days with the help of people of Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF, and police." D.P. Pandey further added.

LG Manoj Sinha after the launch said, " This is a historic moment. This 100-feet high Tricolour has been installed in collaboration with the Army and J&K administration. It will encourage the people, especially the youth to work for the development of the Union Territory. I feel honoured to hoist our flag at this height." He thanked the Army, Paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir government, who made the installation of the flag at this height, possible. He further added, "it is because them that the place is moving towards the progressive path." (ANI)

