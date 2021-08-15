Left Menu

Jaisalmer: Skydiving event marks I-Day

The team displayed excellent professionalism grit and determination while executing the jumps, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.Air Marshal Sandeep Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.He appreciated the spirit of adventure and cohesiveness displayed by the skydiving team. Dignitaries from the Army, Navy, Air Force and officials of the Rajasthan administration were also present on the occasion.

The Indian Air Force held a skydiving event at Jaislamer’s Chandan Range to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country on Sunday.

As part of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”, the tri-services skydiving team, having 75 skydivers and led by Air Commodore K Kale, jumped from 10,000 feet, utilising four Mi 17 class helicopters. The team displayed excellent professionalism grit and determination while executing the jumps, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

