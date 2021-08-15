Left Menu

Canada suspends diplomatic operations in Kabul, personnel on way home - ministry

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:21 IST
  Canada
  • Canada

Canada on Sunday said it was temporarily suspending its diplomatic operations in Kabul and that its personnel were on their way back home, according to a statement, as Taliban insurgents appeared within days of taking over the city.

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in the statement. Canadian personnel "are now safely on their way back to Canada," he added.

