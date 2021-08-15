Delhi CM promises to bring more government services online

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised Delhiites to bring various services of his government right at their doorstep on the lines of faceless services of the Transport department launched earlier this week.

In the past six-seven years, Delhi has become a ''laboratory of governance'', undertaking experiments in various fields, he said in his address at the 75th Independence Day function of the Delhi government.

''Last week, we put a lock at the RTO office which amused many people. Locking up the office does not mean it is closed. It means, now you need not take rounds of the offices,'' he said, citing plights faced by people for a driving licence.

Now, people do not need to wait in long queues or pay money to touts. They may simply go to the transport department's website and have a driving licence within an hour. Also, if they do not use internet, they may call on 1076, and a government official will visit them and do the needful, Kejriwal said.

''We have started this with the transport department, and gradually, the entire Delhi government will be in a way sent to your home,'' the chief minister said, referring to services that can be applied for online and delivered at doorsteps.

Delhi has given a model of governance which has a different definition, he said, adding that he expected it to be implemented in the whole country soon.

''No one thought governance could be transformed in this manner. We have started with the transport department, soon all departments will function like this. You won't need to come to the office at all,'' the chief minister stated.

In 2018, a very ''large scale'' reform was implemented in Delhi in the form of doorstep delivery of government services, Kejriwal said.

''Just like how you order a pizza, you had to just call 1076 and a representative would come to you to pick up all your documents, fill your forms and get your fees paid. The representative would complete all the formalities, get the licence made, and deliver it to you,'' he said.

Currently, over 150 services can be availed through the doorstep delivery bouquet of various departments, Kejriwal said, terming it a ''revolutionary'' move in the area of governance.

