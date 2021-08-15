Officials: Afghan president has left the country
Two Afghan officials say President Ashraf Ghani has left the country.The officials, one from former President Hamid Karzais office and another an aide on the Afghan security council, told The Associated Press that Ghani left Sunday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they werent authorized to brief journalists.Ghani left along with his National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and a second close associate.
The officials, one from former President Hamid Karzai's office and another an aide on the Afghan security council, told The Associated Press that Ghani left Sunday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief journalists.
Ghani left along with his National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and a second close associate. It wasn't immediately clear where they went. Meanwhile, the Taliban said it would further enter Kabul on Sunday night after spending hours on the city's outskirts.
