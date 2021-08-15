Left Menu

Fire breaks out at highrise building in Mumbai; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of a highrise building in the Byculla area of South Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of a highrise building in the Byculla area of South Mumbai on Sunday. "The fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of Amina Hight building near Agripada Police Station of Byculla on Sunday evening," informed Mumbai fire services.

The fire tenders reached the location and the fire fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far. The police and the fire brigade team are present at the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

