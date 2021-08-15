Fire breaks out at highrise building in Mumbai; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of a highrise building in the Byculla area of South Mumbai on Sunday. "The fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of Amina Hight building near Agripada Police Station of Byculla on Sunday evening," informed Mumbai fire services.

The fire tenders reached the location and the fire fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far. The police and the fire brigade team are present at the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

