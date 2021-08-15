Left Menu

Two injured in stone-pelting as groups clash during I-Day function in Indore residential complex

After getting the information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Bagri said.The situation is peaceful right now, the SP added.Eyewitnesses said that activists of Bajrang Dal, a right wing organization, reached the spot and registered their protest over the incident of stone-pelting that unfolded during the Independence Day function.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:41 IST
Two persons were injured after members of one group hurled stones at another following friction over alleged provocative sloganeering during an Independence Day function at a multi-storey residential complex here on Sunday, police said.

The members of these two groups that clashed were all residents of the same building, they said. ''A group of people shouted inflammatory slogans against another, following which the latter retaliated by hurling stones at them after the national flag was unfurled at the residential complex located in Tejaji Nagar area,” Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri told PTI.

Two persons were injured in the incident, he said.

''We are examining the video clips of the incident submitted to us. We are going through them and will take an impartial action,” he added. After getting the information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Bagri said.

“The situation is peaceful right now,” the SP added.

Eyewitnesses said that activists of Bajrang Dal, a right wing organization, reached the spot and registered their protest over the incident of stone-pelting that unfolded during the Independence Day function.

