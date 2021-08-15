Left Menu

Woman set on fire in UP's Mahoba

The girl later in a statement to police said that angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire, the SHO said.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:41 IST
Woman set on fire in UP's Mahoba
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man, booked in a molestation case lodged by the victim, according to police here on Sunday.

Angry over the registration of the case against their son, the accused’s parents poured kerosene over the woman and set her afire, Kulpahar police station SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh said citing the complaint. The woman is in serious condition and has been taken to a medical college in Jhansi.

''On Saturday, she had registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was taken into custody. The girl later in a statement to police said that angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire,'' the SHO said. The mother of the accused has been taken into custody, the SHO said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021