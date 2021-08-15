Woman set on fire in UP's Mahoba

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man, booked in a molestation case lodged by the victim, according to police here on Sunday.

Angry over the registration of the case against their son, the accused’s parents poured kerosene over the woman and set her afire, Kulpahar police station SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh said citing the complaint. The woman is in serious condition and has been taken to a medical college in Jhansi.

Advertisement

''On Saturday, she had registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was taken into custody. The girl later in a statement to police said that angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire,'' the SHO said. The mother of the accused has been taken into custody, the SHO said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)