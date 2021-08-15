Taliban orders fighters to enter Kabul to prevent looting - spokesman
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Taliban has ordered its fighters to enter the Afghan capital Kabul to prevent looting after local police deserted their posts, a spokesman for the militant group said on Sunday.
The statement by Zabihullah Mujahid came shortly after a leading Afghan peace envoy said President Ashraf Ghani had left the country.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zabihullah Mujahid
- Afghan
- Kabul
- Taliban
- Ashraf Ghani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Afghanistan: 2 civilian killed, 30 injured in 'Taliban attack' in Khost
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead