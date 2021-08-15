Left Menu

Army organises mini-marathons in remote Arunachal district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:46 IST
  • India

The Indian Army organised mini-marathons in the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The event, in three categories of 15 km, 10 km and 5 km, was organised by Dao Division at Hayuliang Circle of Anjaw on Saturday, an Army spokesperson said here.

''The response to the event was overwhelming and over 200 youths from the nearby villages of Hayuliang, Goliliang, Metengliang and Chaglohagam participated,'' he said.

The event also educated people from far-flung places of the state on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle as part of the Fit India movement, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

