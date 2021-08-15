Moscow does not yet recognise Taliban as Afghanistan's lawful authority - RIA
15-08-2021
Moscow does not yet recognise the Taliban insurgents as Afghanistan's new lawful authority, RIA state news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Sunday.
The ministry also told RIA that Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was unlikely to head to Russia after leaving his country.
